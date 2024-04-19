HTLF Bank Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 19,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.