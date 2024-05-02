Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $172.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

