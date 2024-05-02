Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FELV opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

