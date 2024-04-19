HTLF Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.75. 348,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,726. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average of $110.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

