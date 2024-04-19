International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 16.7%

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 590,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 982% from the average daily volume of 54,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 85.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

