iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,638 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 6.8% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 432.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DGRO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,532. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.