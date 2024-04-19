Jefferies Financial Group Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $48.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $51.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

