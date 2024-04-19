John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of CACI International worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CACI International by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CACI traded up $5.32 on Friday, hitting $369.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.60. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $293.69 and a fifty-two week high of $382.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CACI

About CACI International

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.