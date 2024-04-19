JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $217.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $219.00 to $217.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.05.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $181.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.61 and a 200-day moving average of $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after buying an additional 606,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

