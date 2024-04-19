Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.45) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kainos Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,280 ($15.93).

Kainos Group Stock Down 1.1 %

About Kainos Group

KNOS opened at GBX 914 ($11.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,057.32. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 900.50 ($11.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,421 ($17.69). The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,769.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

