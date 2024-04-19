Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.45) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kainos Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,280 ($15.93).
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
