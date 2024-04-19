Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2024

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOSFree Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.45) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kainos Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,280 ($15.93).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNOS

Kainos Group Stock Down 1.1 %

KNOS opened at GBX 914 ($11.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,057.32. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 900.50 ($11.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,421 ($17.69). The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,769.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

About Kainos Group

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.