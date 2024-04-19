Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Shares of LVS opened at $45.88 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

