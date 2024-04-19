William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 2.44%.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a PE ratio of 135.89 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 358,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

