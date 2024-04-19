Leslie Van de Walle Acquires 7,000 Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 7,000 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £27,230 ($33,897.67).

Robert Walters Price Performance

Shares of RWA stock traded down GBX 10.32 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 388.68 ($4.84). 19,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,068. Robert Walters plc has a 12 month low of GBX 344 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 490 ($6.10). The company has a market cap of £281.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,111.43, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 413.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 414.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Robert Walters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 6,857.14%.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Further Reading

