MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$21.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.44.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.17. 106,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,277. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.76.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.5547739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MAG Silver

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Insiders have sold 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

