National Bankshares Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.39.

TSE AAV traded up C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$10.62. The company had a trading volume of 149,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,041. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.79 and a 12-month high of C$11.05.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$147.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Larry Festival acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

