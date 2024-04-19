Ninepoint Partners LP Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.63. 734,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.13.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.30.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

