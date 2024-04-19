Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,077 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 437,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RHP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.36. 157,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

