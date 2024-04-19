Ninety One UK Ltd Takes $2.37 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 284,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in NU during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU opened at $10.67 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NU. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

