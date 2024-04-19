AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in NVR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $813,314,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $7,702.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7,708.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,903.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

