Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165,708 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 2.36% of Cars.com worth $29,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cars.com by 230.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cars.com by 117.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE:CARS opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

