NVIDIA Co. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will earn $5.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.41. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $22.45 per share.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $846.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $843.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $262.25 and a twelve month high of $974.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.