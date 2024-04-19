Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

OSBC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 45,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $628.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

