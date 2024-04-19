PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,736,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,516,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.