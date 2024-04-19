ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 3.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.53. Approximately 95,747,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 135,878,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,428,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,549,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,312,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

