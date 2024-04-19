Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Expro Group Holdings Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expro Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Expro Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Expro Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Expro Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $406.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.91 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expro Group

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.