Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 2.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.11 and last traded at $53.11. 1,668,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,834,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

