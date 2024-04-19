Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $263,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.6 %

KMI stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

