Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,086 ($38.42).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.30) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.35) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.35) to GBX 2,950 ($36.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.05) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($567,413.72). In other news, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.05) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($567,413.72). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($31.77) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($95,306.86). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,836.50 ($35.31) on Friday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,214 ($27.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,952 ($36.75). The company has a market capitalization of £182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,257.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,596.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,576.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 4,778.76%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

