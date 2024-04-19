Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.08

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 392596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sirios Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

