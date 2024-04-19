Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,488,598 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 1,600,747 shares.The stock last traded at $56.54 and had previously closed at $56.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,107.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192 in the last three months. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

