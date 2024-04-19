Source Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Source Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Source Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
SOR stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $42.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Source Capital
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Source Capital
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: AI Dominance and Future Outlook
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.