SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 999,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,267,794 shares.The stock last traded at $49.73 and had previously closed at $49.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.