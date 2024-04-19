Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $600.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $928.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $956.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.90. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 465.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,369,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

