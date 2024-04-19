Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $137.06 and last traded at $139.80. Approximately 14,218,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 12,559,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

