Transcat’s (TRNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Transcat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transcat

Transcat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $74.89 and a 12-month high of $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.36 million, a PE ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.91.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,073 shares of company stock valued at $900,023. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Transcat by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 1.5% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Transcat by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.