TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

