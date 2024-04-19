Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. 29,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 670,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Trupanion Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 61.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Trupanion by 128.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trupanion by 8,339.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

