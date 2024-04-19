Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UNB opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 16.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 48.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

