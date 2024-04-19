VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160,662 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $8.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.87. 9,932,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,724,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day moving average is $182.86. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

