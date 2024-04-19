WCF Bancorp, Inc. (WCFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 10th

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
WCF Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $6.70 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.
About WCF Bancorp
