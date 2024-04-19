Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,006,903. The company has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

