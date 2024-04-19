Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $155.79. 1,680,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,601. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

