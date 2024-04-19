Zhang Financial LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,981,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,126,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.03. The company had a trading volume of 798,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,253. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.55 and its 200-day moving average is $312.75. The stock has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

