14,382 Shares in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Opera in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Opera Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Opera Limited has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.20 million. Opera had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 42.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Opera Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

