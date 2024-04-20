3,254 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Purchased by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 20.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DOCT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,865 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $185.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

