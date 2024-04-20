abrdn plc Has $200.21 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

abrdn plc grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,311 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.14% of S&P Global worth $200,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPGI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,407. The firm has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.73 and a 200-day moving average of $415.57. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.92 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.