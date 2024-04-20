abrdn plc Has $200.21 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

abrdn plc grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,311 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.14% of S&P Global worth $200,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,407. The firm has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.73 and a 200-day moving average of $415.57. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.92 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

