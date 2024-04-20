AnaptysBio’s (ANAB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reissued their outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.22.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.2 %

ANAB opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $531.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.30. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 953.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at $16,045,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at $16,045,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $72,425.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,005 shares of company stock worth $3,586,199. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

