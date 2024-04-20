BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £148.17 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($16.77) per share, with a total value of £148.17 ($184.45).

On Friday, March 8th, Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($15.62), for a total value of £4,163,035.80 ($5,182,417.28).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 1,296 ($16.13) on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 883.40 ($11.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,378 ($17.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,288.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.56) to GBX 1,450 ($18.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.18) to GBX 1,400 ($17.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.19) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.06) to GBX 1,440 ($17.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,335 ($16.62).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

