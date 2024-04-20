Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.82) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DSCV

discoverIE Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 687 ($8.55) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £658.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,986.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 713.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 702.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83. discoverIE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 586 ($7.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 958 ($11.93).

In other news, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of £26,880 ($33,461.97). In related news, insider Clive Watson bought 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £24,743.10 ($30,801.82). Also, insider Bruce Thompson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.37) per share, for a total transaction of £26,880 ($33,461.97). Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.