Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Sells £231,000 in Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.75), for a total transaction of £231,000 ($287,563.80).

Tristel Price Performance

LON TSTL opened at GBX 445 ($5.54) on Friday. Tristel plc has a 12 month low of GBX 315 ($3.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 503.50 ($6.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.33 million, a PE ratio of 3,427.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 460.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 440.59.

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 5.24 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.